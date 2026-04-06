Family of missing coffee shop owner pleads for clues as cops scour surveillance video

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The family of a mother of two and coffee shop owner from Oakland who disappeared shared an update about the missing woman's status on Sunday.

"During this holiday weekend, Amy’s friends and supporters have continued their efforts to review hours of video footage, searching BART stations and surrounding streets, and distributing flyers throughout the East Bay," said an Easter Sunday message from Amy Hillyard's family. "We are also thankful for the local media who have helped keep Amy’s story visible and in the hearts and minds of the community."

The family posted the message to a dedicated webpage for Hillyard, 52, who disappeared at around 2 p.m. on March 25. Nearly two weeks later, her whereabouts remain unknown.

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"While this is a day traditionally centered on hope and renewal, our hope remains steadfast: that Amy will be found and brought home safely," the family said Sunday. "We ask the public to continue sharing Amy’s information, remain vigilant, and report any tips to the Oakland Police Department. Every effort matters. Every lead counts."

Hillyard is considered "at risk" due to an undisclosed medical issue.

She is a mother of two, and the co-owner of Farley's Coffee Shop in Oakland.

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Last week, her family asked residents in Cleveland Heights, Lake Merritt, the Lakeshore District and Crocker Highlands to check home surveillance systems for any signs of Hillyard.

"The search to bring Amy home continues, and we remain hopeful," family friend Sarah Wachs told Fox News Digital last week. "We’ve had hundreds of people come together to look for Amy."

Wachs told Fox News Digital Hillyard is dealing with a health condition that may leave her disoriented and in need of help, but declined to share further details to protect her privacy.

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Hillyard is described as 5-foot-4 and about 120 pounds with blonde hair. Police recently clarified she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers with a black stripe, updating an earlier description of different clothing.

The Oakland Police Department said there were no new updates as of Monday afternoon.