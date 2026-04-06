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Missing Persons

Family of missing coffee shop owner pleads for clues as cops scour surveillance video

Amy Hillyard, 52, was last seen March 25 and is considered at risk due to an undisclosed medical condition

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Savannah Guthrie releases new video marking to weeks since moms disappearance Video

Savannah Guthrie releases new video marking to weeks since moms disappearance

Guthrie says she still has hope, sends message to kidnappers: it’s never too late. (Credit: Savannah Guthrie via Instagram)

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The family of a mother of two and coffee shop owner from Oakland who disappeared shared an update about the missing woman's status on Sunday.

"During this holiday weekend, Amy’s friends and supporters have continued their efforts to review hours of video footage, searching BART stations and surrounding streets, and distributing flyers throughout the East Bay," said an Easter Sunday message from Amy Hillyard's family. "We are also thankful for the local media who have helped keep Amy’s story visible and in the hearts and minds of the community."

The family posted the message to a dedicated webpage for Hillyard, 52, who disappeared at around 2 p.m. on March 25. Nearly two weeks later, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Amy Hillyard seated at a restaurant table.

Amy Hillyard is seen seated at a restaurant in an undated photo. Authorities say she is considered at risk. (Hillyard family)

FAMILY RAMPS UP SEARCH FOR MISSING COFFEE SHOP OWNER, MOTHER OF TWO, URGES PUBLIC TO CHECK CAMERAS

"While this is a day traditionally centered on hope and renewal, our hope remains steadfast: that Amy will be found and brought home safely," the family said Sunday. "We ask the public to continue sharing Amy’s information, remain vigilant, and report any tips to the Oakland Police Department. Every effort matters. Every lead counts."

Hillyard is considered "at risk" due to an undisclosed medical issue.

She is a mother of two, and the co-owner of Farley's Coffee Shop in Oakland.

Missing person poster for Amy Hillyard displayed in Oakland California

A missing person poster for Amy Hillyard is displayed in Oakland, Calif., as police search for the at-risk 52-year-old woman. (KTVU)

BELOVED COFFEE SHOP OWNER, MOTHER OF TWO DISAPPEARS NEAR HOME, URGENT SEARCH UNDERWAY

Last week, her family asked residents in Cleveland Heights, Lake Merritt, the Lakeshore District and Crocker Highlands to check home surveillance systems for any signs of Hillyard.

"The search to bring Amy home continues, and we remain hopeful," family friend Sarah Wachs told Fox News Digital last week. "We’ve had hundreds of people come together to look for Amy."

Wachs told Fox News Digital Hillyard is dealing with a health condition that may leave her disoriented and in need of help, but declined to share further details to protect her privacy.

Amy Hillyard smiling beside a dog

Amy Hillyard is seen with a dog in an undated photo. The 52-year-old has been missing since March 25. (Hillyard family)

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Hillyard is described as 5-foot-4 and about 120 pounds with blonde hair. Police recently clarified she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans and white sneakers with a black stripe, updating an earlier description of different clothing.

The Oakland Police Department said there were no new updates as of Monday afternoon. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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