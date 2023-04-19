Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Family of man who died in jail from inadequate medical care files lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges medical staff did not attempt to find cause of inmate's pain

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The family of a man who died in a jail in Atlanta's suburbs said his death could have been prevented if he had received proper medical attention for an ulcer that caused internal bleeding.

Deion Strayhon's family filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against NaphCare Inc., a private company contracted to provide medical care at the Gwinnett County Jail, as well as several doctors and nurses who treated Strayhon.

The lawsuit filed Friday says Strayhon, 26, repeatedly complained of stomach pain, vomiting, constipation and being unable to eat from March 23, 2021, until he was found dead in his cell on April 16, 2021. None of the doctors or nurses who treated him tried to find the cause of his pain, the lawsuit alleges.

GOV. KEMP URGES REPUBLICANS TO SUPPORT A CANDIDATE WHO CAN WIN IN 2024, MOVE PAST PREVIOUS ELECTIONS

GA FOX news graphic

The family of a man who died in jail from inadequate medical care have filed a lawsuit. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy showed that Strayhon died from bleeding caused by a large ulcer in his small intestine that "eroded into a blood vessel, causing bleeding into the gastrointestinal tract," the lawsuit says.

NaphCare did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment submitted through its website. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, which is not named as a defendant, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The lawsuit was filed by Strayhon's mother, Sherry Strayhon, and Lakea Mack, Strayhon's girlfriend and the mother of his daughter who was born shortly after his death.