Fallen Chicago officer's family requests Mayor Johnson not attend funeral: report

The mayor of Chicago did not attend the funeral of a fallen police officer because the family of the deceased said he was not welcome, according to reports.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was scheduled to attend the funeral of Officer Luis Huesca, 30, who was killed while off-duty last month. Johnson's schedule was later updated to show he would not be attending and he did not make an apperance at the event.

Family members of Huesca reportedly told the mayor's office that he was not welcome at the funeral, according to multiple local reports.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza claimed on social media that she had personally conveyed the family's wishes to the mayor's office.

"Last night at Ofc. Huesca's visitation, his grief stricken mother asked Rep. Angelica Guerrero Cuellar and me to please tell [Johnson] he was unwelcome at her son's funeral," Mendoza wrote. "We both called him before 10pm asking he please honor her wishes."

No explicit reason was given for the shunning Johnson from the funeral, but local outlets have attributed the rift to growing tensions between the police department and mayor's office over crime policies.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's office for comment but has not yet received a reply.

Huesca, who was off-duty and returning home, responded to a gunshot alert on April 21 and found a wounded officer who had been carjacked on the city's Southwest Side. Huesca was shot multiple times by the suspect around 3:00AM and was pronounced dead after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Johnson published a written statement mourning the death of Huesca and expressing condolences to the family.

"We continue to send our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Officer Luis Huesca as they heal from the loss of their beloved son, nephew, brother and friend," Johnson said in the statement.

He continued, "As mayor, I vow to continue supporting our police and first responders, uniting our city and remaining committed to working with everyone towards building a better, stronger, safer Chicago. My heart is with the Huesca family today. God bless them and God bless the City of Chicago."

Huesca's funeral was held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel and was attended by police, firefighters, and other mourners paying tribute to the fallen officer.

The 22-year-old suspect has not been named by authorities because he has not yet been captured and arraigned.