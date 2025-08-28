FAA cancels Newark airport ground stop after 'equipment' issue affected radio frequencies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Aviation Administration has canceled a ground stop they had issued at Newark Liberty International Airport that was "due to equipment issues," an FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The agency said there were equipment issues that affected some radio frequencies in the Philadelphia TRACON area that handle Newark arrivals and departures. It said it was investigating the cause.

The ground stop was in effect for about two hours, impacting inbound flights to the New Jersey airport.

During the ground stop, the FAA status website showed arrival delays averaged about 90 minutes.

Air traffic controllers told WABC-TV that there were Air Traffic Control communication issues that caused them to lose their radio frequencies.

The ground stop comes just ahead of the busy Labor Day travel period. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects about 17 million people to fly over between Aug. 20 and Sept. 4.