Airport News & Updates

FAA cancels Newark airport ground stop after 'equipment' issue affected radio frequencies

FAA investigating cause of technical issues affecting operations

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Federal Aviation Administration has canceled a ground stop they had issued at Newark Liberty International Airport that was "due to equipment issues," an FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The agency said there were equipment issues that affected some radio frequencies in the Philadelphia TRACON area that handle Newark arrivals and departures. It said it was investigating the cause.

The ground stop was in effect for about two hours, impacting inbound flights to the New Jersey airport.

During the ground stop, the FAA status website showed arrival delays averaged about 90 minutes.

DUFFY'S DOT ACCUSES BIDEN, BUTTIGIEG OF INFLATING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER PIPELINE: ‘JUICED THE NUMBERS’

Airplanes at Newark Airport

Airplanes sit parked at gates at Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 4, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Air traffic controllers told WABC-TV that there were Air Traffic Control communication issues that caused them to lose their radio frequencies.

The ground stop comes just ahead of the busy Labor Day travel period. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it expects about 17 million people to fly over between Aug. 20 and Sept. 4.
