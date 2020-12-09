F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard said an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to its 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wis., crashed around 8 p.m.

"At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board," the Wisconsin National Guard wrote on Facebook.

"Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation," the social media post continued.

The crash occurred north of the Garden Peninsula, near the border of Delta and Schoolcraft counties in the Hiawatha National Forest, according to MLive.com. U.S. Forest Service assisted local authorities in setting up a perimeter and starting the search late Tuesday.

The 115th Fighter Wing on Sunday said it was conducting evening training flights from Dec. 7, through Dec. 10, according to its Facebook page.

They said that area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets "taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m."

As of 4 a.m., there was no word on the condition of the pilot. Emergency responders were at the crash site until after midnight, reports said.

Truax Field Air National Guard Base is located about 75 miles west of Milwaukee.