Large, flightless bird that killed Florida man set to be auctioned

A large, flightless exotic bird likened to a 'living dinosaur' and infamous for killing its 75-year-old owner in Florida this month is back on the market.

The razor-clawed cassowary is one of among 100 exotic animals from the departed owner's estate going up for auction.

Gulf Coast Livestock Auction said in a Facebook post the auction of the killer cassowary is in accordance with the last wishes of Marvin Hajos.

"One of Marvin’s wishes were his animals be sold at auction as soon as possible," the group said. "This is an absolute auction and complete dispersal of his animal collection."

The auction is to be held Saturday at noon and is billed as featuring "rare, odd and unusual breeds." Members of the news media, in addition to video recording devices, are banned from the event.

"Anyone seen video taping in any capacity will be deemed trespassing and will be escorted out by security," a post by the group reads. "Your video equipment may or may not be confiscated until all video recordings are distroyed (sic). Please do not comprise (sic) our position.”

Gulf Coast Livestock Auction Manager Jammi Wilson told the Gainesville Sun the business has all the licenses to proceed with the auction.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” she reportedly told the paper before hanging up. “It’s really no one’s business.”

Alachua County Sheriff's officials said Hajos had fallen April 12 when the bird attacked him. First responders rushed Hajos to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

“Initial information indicates that this was a tragic accident for Mr. Hajos and his family,” department spokesperson Lt. Brett Rhodenizer told the Gainesville Sun.

Cassowaries are similar to emus, standing up to 6 feet tall and weighing up to 130 pounds.

"The cassowary is rightfully considered the most dangerous bird in the world," according to the San Diego Zoo. "Each 3-toed foot has a dagger-like claw on the inner toe that is up to 4 inches long! The cassowary can slice open any predator or potential threat with a single swift kick."

The animals being auctioned include two double-wattled cassowaries and five ring-tailed and ruffled lemurs.

Fish and Wildlife spokesman Robert Klepper said buyers must be licensed to legally possess the animals.

