Mexican authorities seize $40M in motorcycles from Olympic snowboarder turned fugitive, FBI says

FBI officials in Los Angeles said $40 million in motorcycles believed to be owned by former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and FBI fugitive Ryan Wedding were seized by Mexican authorities in a number of busts in December.

Officials revealed the seizures in a post on social media Wednesday, more than a month after Wedding was hit with additional charges, and raised the reward for his capture to $15 million.

Wedding is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.

"This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD that are believed to be owned by FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Ryan James Wedding," the announcement said.

"Wedding is wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation and for his alleged involvement in orchestrating multiple murders in furtherance of drug crimes. The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction."

Wedding, 44, and 14 other alleged associates were accused of orchestrating the January 2025 murder of a witness who was shot and killed at a restaurant in Colombia. Officials said Wedding placed a bounty on the victim’s head thinking the victim's death would lead to the dismissal of charges against him and the drug-trafficking ring he allegedly heads.

The FBI has described Wedding as an "extremely violent criminal believed to be responsible for the murder of numerous people abroad."

"You do not get to be a drug kingpin and evade the law," FBI Director Kash Patel said during a news conference last month. "Make no mistake about it. Ryan Wedding is a modern-day iteration of Pablo Escobar. He’s a modern-day iteration of ‘El Chapo’ Guzman. This Justice Department and this FBI will work with our Canadian counterparts and government officials across the world to bring him to justice."

Wedding is allegedly responsible for trafficking tons of cocaine through Colombia and Mexico to be distributed in the U.S. and Canada and uses cryptocurrency to hide his wealth. The FBI has said that Wedding has ordered dozens of murders in North America and Latin America.

He participated in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City after missing out on the 1998 Games. It was the only Olympics he competed in.

