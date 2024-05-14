Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Ex-University of Missouri frat member pleads guilty in hazing case that left pledge blind, paralyzed

The hazing incident left Mizzou freshman Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or speak due to severe alcohol poisoning

Associated Press
Published
close
Two former Mizzou fraternity members charged after hazing incident left student paralyzed Video

Two former Mizzou fraternity members charged after hazing incident left student paralyzed

The pledge, Daniel Santulli, was left blind, and unable to walk or communicate following the incident 

  • A former University of Missouri fraternity member, Ryan Delanty, has pleaded guilty to supplying liquor to a minor and misdemeanor hazing.
  • The hazing incident occurred in 2021 during a fraternity event, leaving freshman Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or speak due to severe alcohol poisoning.
  • The plea agreement includes a recommendation for Delanty to serve six months in jail followed by six months of house arrest.

A former member of a University of Missouri fraternity has pleaded guilty in the hazing of another student that caused blindness and significant brain damage.

Ryan P. Delanty of Manchester, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday in Boone County to supplying liquor to a minor and misdemeanor hazing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a six-month jail sentence followed by six months of house arrest. Sentencing is May 24.

The hazing in October 2021 at a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event left freshman Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or speak.

2 EX-MIZZOU FRATERNITY BROTHERS CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER HAZING INCIDENT LEFT PLEDGE BLIND, PARALYZED

"Ryan understands the gravity of the situation, and he’s pleased to reach a resolution that avoided a trial," said Delanty’s lawyer, Stephanie Fortus.

University of Missouri

The campus of the University of Missouri is seen in Columbia. A former member of a University of Missouri fraternity has pleaded guilty in the hazing of another student that caused blindness and significant brain damage. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Santulli was pledging the fraternity in October when he was found unresponsive due to alcohol poisoning. Authorities said his blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit.

The fraternity chapter was shut down. Santulli's relatives filed a civil lawsuit against the fraternity and 23 members. It was settled for an unspecified amount in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another fraternity member, Thomas Shultz of Chesterfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in April to supplying liquor to a minor. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of probation, and was ordered to perform community service and complete a drug and alcohol education program.