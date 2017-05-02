Expand / Collapse search
May 23, 2017

Ex-student pleads to California school rampage that killed 7

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this April 10, 2012 file photo, Efanye Chibuko touches a photo of his wife Doris Chibuko, a victim of a shooting at the university, during a memorial service at Oikos University in Oakland, Calif. A disgruntled former nursing student pleaded no contest Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to fatally shooting seven people at the Northern California vocational college and will spend the rest if his life in prison. One Goh also pleaded no contest Tuesday to injuring three others during his 2012 rampage at Oikos University. The 48-year-old was found mentally competent to stand trial last week after receiving five years of treatment for paranoid schizophrenia in a state hospital. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this April 2, 2012 file photo, Oakland Police cover bodies near Oikos University in Oakland, Calif., after a shooting at the school. A disgruntled former nursing student pleaded no contest Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to fatally shooting seven people at the Northern California vocational college and will spend the rest if his life in prison. One Goh also pleaded no contest Tuesday to injuring three others during his 2012 rampage at the university. The 48-year-old was found mentally competent to stand trial last week after receiving five years of treatment for paranoid schizophrenia in a state hospital. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this April 30, 2012 file photo, One Goh, left, speaks with an interpreter in Alameda County Superior court in Oakland, Calif. The disgruntled former nursing student pleaded no contest to fatally shooting seven people at a Northern California vocational college and will spend the rest if his life in prison. One Goh also pleaded no contest Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to injuring three others during his 2012 rampage at Oikos University in Oakland, California. The 48-year-old was found mentally competent to stand trial last week after receiving five years of treatment for paranoid schizophrenia in a state hospital. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) (The Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO – A disgruntled former nursing student has pleaded no contest to killing seven people at a Northern California vocational college and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

One Goh also pleaded entered the plea Tuesday to injuring three others during his 2012 rampage at Oikos University in Oakland, California.

The 48-year-old was found mentally competent to stand trial last month after receiving five years of treatment for paranoid schizophrenia in a locked psychiatric hospital.

Investigators say Goh plotted to kill an administrator who refused to refund Goh's tuition after he quit the Christian college. Doctors testified that Goh falsely believed administrators and teachers were conspiring against him.

Goh started the rampage by taking a receptionist hostage with a .45 caliber handgun. Goh fatally shot her and six students.