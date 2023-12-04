Ex-school worker who used energy drinks to lure teen victim in hot water again: police

A former Connecticut public school employee accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy was arrested again for allegedly messaging an underage girl, breaking the conditions of her release, police said.

Connecticut State Police arrested Alyson Cranick, 42, again last week on two counts of first-degree violation of conditions of release after detectives determined the married mom of two had allegedly been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, state police said.

Cranick was first arrested on Nov. 14 on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a child, which are felonies. The former school employee is accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy more than a dozen times over July and August 2022, the Hartford Courant reported.

Police were tipped off to the alleged abuse when the boy told a family member he was having sex with the woman. Cranick allegedly picked the boy up 14 times last year and drove him to secluded areas, including a state forest, where the two would have sex in her car, according to the investigation.

The woman allegedly often met up with the boy in the middle of the night and would give him energy drinks to keep him awake, according to the affidavit. She also allegedly offered to buy the boy Apple AirPods and a BB gun.

"Cranick also sent [the boy] a picture of a letter beaded bracelet she made for him with the acronym ‘BFFFLWB,'" the warrant added. "[The boy] later explained that Cranick told him ‘BFFFLWB’ meant ‘Best Friends for Life With Benefits.’ In the Discord messages, Cranick told [the boy] not to tell anybody it was about her and if somebody asked, tell them it meant ‘Best Friends Forever for Life We’re Better.'"

Cranick previously worked as a "paraprofessional" for the school system in Columbia, before she was hired in February as an administrative assistant with Region School District 19. She was placed on leave in September, when police began investigating the sexual assault claims, and her employment was "ceased" when the police investigation concluded, the Hartford Courant reported.

After Cranick's initial arrest on Nov. 14, she was arrested again the following day and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a child. She posted bonds totaling $700,000, was released and placed on pretrial intensive supervision that stipulated she was barred from communicating with minors without supervision.

Police said they received a report from a "third-party" that Cranick had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat on Black Friday. Cranick agreed to an interview with police, where she argued she used Snapchat to message who she believed was a relative out shopping post-Thanksgiving deals. Cranick said she believed her relative was using the underage girl’s phone to communicate with the former school employee, citing that she saw her relative’s face in a photo on the Snapchat account.

Police said in comment provided to Fox News Digital that the underage girl reportedly unfriended Cranick on Snapchat on Nov. 16, but "re-friended Cranick" sometime after. The minor’s parents learned of the Snapchat unfriending and re-friending ordeal during the shopping trip, according to police. Following the shopping trip, one of the girl’s parents learned that the minor and Cranick were on a Snapchat "streak," indicating the two had messaged consecutively for days.

"As a result of the investigation, on 11/28/2023 investigators applied for two arrest warrants for Cranick, charging her with one count of Violation of Conditions of Release in Tolland County and one count of Violation of Conditions of Release in New London County," police said.

Cranick is in the custody of the CT Department of Corrections on bonds totaling $1.5 million.