Tennessee man charged for allegedly raping unconscious woman outside church before she died

Nashville police charged a man with four counts of rape after witnesses say they saw him assaulting an unconscious woman outside a church on Thursday.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department rushed the woman to an area hospital soon after the incident, but she died after arriving. Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Mohamed Mohamed.

"A Nashville Fire Department crew traveling on Nolensville Pike just after 9:30 p.m. enroute to a call saw the sexual assault taking place on a sidewalk in front of the church. They turned around and chirped their siren," the MNPD said in a statement.

"As they pulled up to the sidewalk, Mohamed was attempting to pull up the unconscious victim’s pants. The fire crew detained Mohamed, called for police and rendered aid to the victim," the statement continued.

"Surveillance video shows the victim by herself walking unsteadily toward the front steps of the church. She was unable to keep her balance and sat down on a step, appearing to be under the influence of some type of substance. Mohamed approached and sat down beside her," police said.

"Mohamed made physical contact with the victim as she went in and out of consciousness as she tried to push him away. He ultimately lifted her off the steps, put her on the ground, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her," the statement added.

Police say Mohamed refused to be interviewed after being taken into custody. His bond has been set at $300,000.

As of Friday, the Medical Examiner was still awaiting the results of toxicology testing in order to determine the victim's cause of death.

Police have identified the victim as a 34-year-old woman who they believe was homeless. Her name has not been made public, as a police chaplain was still trying to find and notify her family.