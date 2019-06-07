Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 12.5 years for fatal shooting of unarmed 911 caller Justine Damond

A Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder has been sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who called 911.

Mohamed Noor was convicted in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

Noor shot Damond when she approached his squad car in the alley behind her home.

His lawyers had argued for a light sentence, saying sending him to prison would only compound the tragedy and leave him unable to make amends for killing Damond.

