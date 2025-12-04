Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of George Floyd murder, files for new trial

Former Minneapolis police officer disputes medical testimony and police training evidence from original trial

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, has filed an appeal requesting a new trial.

Chauvin submitted the filing last month in Hennepin County District Court.

In the filing, Chauvin claims his conviction should be vacated, saying flawed medical testimony, misrepresented police training and faulty jury instructions warrant a new trial or evidentiary hearing.

Chauvin disputes the conclusions of four physicians who reviewed a medical examiner’s report on Floyd’s death, insisting they relied on video evidence of Minneapolis police officers restraining Floyd.

TRUMP FILES ‘POWERHOUSE’ APPEAL IN 'POLITICALLY CHARGED' MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY CASE

Chauvin during his trial

Derek Chauvin is seen invoking his Fifth Amendment rights during his trial. (Court TV)

"This led to many errors throughout, as improperly qualified experts opined on events in the various videos in this case," the filing reads. "This served to deprive Chauvin of his right to due process."

The filing states that Chauvin retained physicians at the Forensic Panel who will testify that the physicians who testified at his trial used methodology that "is not generally accepted in the scientific community."

Chauvin also disputed testimony from three Minneapolis police supervisors, who swore the tactic of placing a knee on a suspect’s neck as a restraint was inconsistent with city police policy.

The filing states that 34 current and former Minneapolis police officers have made sworn statements saying the knee tactic was part of their training and consistent with the department’s policy.

Derek Chauvin mugshot

Derek Chauvin is serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, Texas. (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

LOUISIANA DEATH ROW INMATE FREED AFTER NEARLY 30 YEARS AS OVERTURNED CONVICTION UPENDS CASE

Chauvin further argued that the court’s actions violated his right to due process.

Floyd, 46, died in May 2020 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Derek Chauvin listening during trial

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Chauvin is housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, Texas, a low-security prison. He is simultaneously serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22 1/2-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

He is set to be released in 2038.

Chauvin was previously denied an appeal for a new trial in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue