Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO grins with ankle monitor after posting $10M bail in sex trafficking case: photos

Ripped jeans are so 1999.

Now it's khaki shorts, fleece slippers and an ankle monitor for former Abercrombie & Fitch boss Mike Jeffries, who federal prosecutors accused of sex trafficking and forced prostitution Tuesday. He left a Florida court after posting $10 million bail with a security detail and an ankle monitor, new photos show.

The turn-of-the-century fashion mogul is accused of using his position to lure in and sexually abuse aspiring male models, who prosecutors said feared their careers would fall apart if they rebuffed his alleged perversions.

Jeffries, 80, and his partner Matt Smith, 61, were arrested at their home in West Palm Beach on Tuesday morning. For the first time since their arrests, the company also commented publicly on the matter Wednesday.

"As we shared when the accusations were first made public in October 2023, we are appalled and disgusted by the alleged behavior of Mr. Jeffries, whose employment with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ended nearly ten years ago," the company stated in an Instagram post. "Speaking up and coming forward is not easy, and our thoughts remain with those who have bravely raised their voices as part of the federal investigation.

"For close to a decade, we have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today. We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind, and are committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement as the legal process continues."

A third defendant, James "Mrs. Cook" Jacobson, 71, was taken into custody in St. Paul, Minnesota, authorities said.

Jeffries appears walking with a security team to and from the courthouse, where he picked up an ankle monitor after posting the whopping bail total, pictures first obtained by the New York Post reveal.

Smith was being held without bail, according to authorities. Jacobson was released on $500,000.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace told reporters at a news briefing Tuesday that prosecutors had identified at least 15 victims between 2008 and 2015, the youngest of whom was 19.

He alleged that the suspects used a "casting couch" system to lure in and abuse their victims.

He said he believed there may be dozens more. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.

The victims were allegedly subjected to humiliating sex acts and given drugs to force them into a state of arousal when they were "incapable" or "unwilling," according to the federal criminal complaint.

Jeffries led Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 until 2014, when the chain was a preppy clothing mainstay known for its racy advertising, which sometimes included models wearing no clothes at all.

"Despite the alleged efforts of Jeffrey, Smith and Jacobson to conceal their crimes, efforts that included threatening victims and requiring them to sign nondisclosure agreements, among other things, their plan failed," said James Dennehy, the FBI's assistant director in charge of the New York Field Office. "This case is yet another example of individuals using their wealth, power, or reputation to manipulate and control others for their own personal interests."

The charges come more than a year after a man sued Jeffries, Smith and the clothing chain, accusing them of a sex trafficking ring that covered New York, Morocco, England and France.

"He used his role as CEO of Abercrombie to prey upon attractive young men who believed that Jeffries was going to hire them as an Abercrombie model — the pinnacle of the modeling industry for men during the relevant time period," the lawyers for the plaintiff in the civil case alleged in court filings.

A motion to dismiss the civil case is pending. The legal team for Jeffries' prior accusers welcomed news of the arrests.

"We filed our lawsuit because this case is not only meritorious but is one of the most egregious abuses of power we had ever seen," said Brad Edwards, an attorney for the civil plaintiff. "This arrest is a huge step on the path to justice and accountability for the many young men who were exploited and abused by Jeffries and Smith, who used Abercrombie to pull off one of the most organized sex trafficking operations in United States history."

Additional victims were asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.