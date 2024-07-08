Endangered sea turtle stuck between 2 rocks after laying eggs rescued by Florida first responders

An endangered sea turtle was rescued after getting stuck between rocks on a Florida beach, authorities said Monday.

The loggerhead sea turtle came ashore in Martin County to lay eggs and tried to make it back to the water through a narrow path on the rocks but got stuck, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

"She began to weaken after trying so hard to free herself," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's Deputy Jose Garcia, along with firefighters and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, began a "full-scale rescue" to save the turtle.

It was freed and released back into the water.

Loggerhead sea turtles are endangered and are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Loggerheads are the most abundant species of sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The biggest threat to their existence is through bycatch, their unintended capture in fishing gear, which can result in drowning or can cause injuries that lead to death.

Much of the fishing gear that can pose a danger includes trawls, longlines, gillnets, hook and line, but they may also include pound nets, pot/traps and dredges.