Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Endangered sea turtle stuck between 2 rocks after laying eggs rescued by Florida first responders

Loggerhead sea turtle came ashore to lay eggs, got trapped on its way back to water, authorities say

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fishing charter captain describes reeling in massive shark: 'Pretty crazy' Video

Fishing charter captain describes reeling in massive shark: 'Pretty crazy'

Wicked Fishing Charters' Captain Mackie Bellott joins "Fox & Friends Weekend" to recount his reeling in and catching of a 6-foot bull shark.

An endangered sea turtle was rescued after getting stuck between rocks on a Florida beach, authorities said Monday. 

The loggerhead sea turtle came ashore in Martin County to lay eggs and tried to make it back to the water through a narrow path on the rocks but got stuck, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

ANGLER BREAKS STATE RECORD WITH 127-POUND CATCH: 'WE GOT REALLY LUCKY'

Turtle stuck between rocks

A loggerhead sea turtle is shown stuck between rocks in Florida. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

"She began to weaken after trying so hard to free herself," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's Deputy Jose Garcia, along with firefighters and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, began a "full-scale rescue" to save the turtle. 

It was freed and released back into the water.

OFFICIALS STUMPED BY HUNDREDS OF DEAD FISH FOUND IN POND: 'STILL BEING INVESTIGATED'

Florida first responders work to rescue a sea turtle

First responders rescue a loggerhead sea turtle stuck between rocks in Florida. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Loggerhead sea turtles are endangered and are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Loggerheads are the most abundant species of sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The biggest threat to their existence is through bycatch, their unintended capture in fishing gear, which can result in drowning or can cause injuries that lead to death. 

A sea turtle stuck between rocks

A sea turtle is shown stuck between rocks. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of the fishing gear that can pose a danger includes trawls, longlines, gillnets, hook and line, but they may also include pound nets, pot/traps and dredges.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.