Eliza Fletcher murder: Suspected killer Cleotha Henderson pleads not guilty to kidnapping and murder charges

Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee in September 2022 after allegedly kidnapping her, has pleaded not guilty.

Henderson, 38, also known by Cleotha Abston, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence on Jan. 25, according to the Commercial Appeal.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday morning.

Fletcher was allegedly abducted by Henderson, who was driving a GMC terrain at the time, on the morning of Sept. 2, 2022. Police say that she was "abducted and forced into" the SUV.

Henderson was arrested by Memphis police on Sept. 3, 2022, and Fletcher's body was found in the "rear of a vacant duplex apartment" just days later in the area where the suspect was seen allegedly cleaning out the car he allegedly used in the incident.

An affidavit states that two people, including Henderson's brother, Mario, told police officers that they had seen Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.

A Memphis Police Department public information officer also told Fox News Digital that its criminal investigative unit took a sexual assault report on Sept. 21, 2021, and a sexual assault kit was submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 23, 2021.

However, the public information officer said that a DNA hit on Henderson wasn't received until after the alleged kidnapping and murder of Fletcher on Sept. 2, which gave police probable cause to make an arrest.

According to the report, Henderson is due back in court on March 30.