Iowa
Published

Electrical power strip caused Iowa house fire that killed 4 children

2 IA residents escaped, but suffered burns

Associated Press
A house fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an electrical power strip, authorities said Thursday.

The blaze was reported early Wednesday in Mason City, and when firefighters arrived they found flames engulfing the first and second stories of the home, built in the 1880s.

Fire officials said the blaze began at a power strip on the main floor of the three-story home, according to KIMT-TV, though they did not specify how the strip caused it.

NORTHERN IOWA HOUSE FIRE KILLS 4, INJURES 2 OTHERS

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

Firefighters from Mason City, Iowa, stand outside the home that was damaged by a fire on Washington Avenue on Nov. 16, 2022. The fire was caused by an electrical power strip.

Firefighters from Mason City, Iowa, stand outside the home that was damaged by a fire on Washington Avenue on Nov. 16, 2022. The fire was caused by an electrical power strip. (Matthew Rezab/Globe-Gazette via AP)

Two residents — John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11 — escaped. They suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

Mason City, a community of about 27,000 people, is 110 miles north of Des Moines.