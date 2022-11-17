Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Northern Iowa house fire kills 4, injures 2 others

IA fire department has not determined the cause of the fire, foul play is not suspected

Associated Press
A house fire left four children dead and two people injured early Wednesday in northern Iowa.

Mason City firefighters were called to the fire about 5 a.m. in an older home in a neighborhood near the city's downtown.

Crews who arrived could see flames in the first and second floors of the house, according to a news release from the Mason City Fire Department.

The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

A house fire in northern Iowa killed four children and injured two other people.

The fire department said John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire hadn't been determined but the fire department said foul play wasn't suspected.

Mason City is a community of about 27,000 people. It is in northern Iowa, 110 miles north of Des Moines.