Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Los Angeles liquor store worker dies after being struck with scooter, robbed by teens

Bystanders rushed to help the victim identified on a GoFundMe page as Steven Reyes, who later died of his injuries

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
George Gascon’s policies ‘endanger residents of Los Angeles’: Jonathan Hatami Video

George Gascon’s policies ‘endanger residents of Los Angeles’: Jonathan Hatami

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami criticizes George Gascon’s policies as the D.A.’s office considers early release of a teenager who rammed into a mother and her baby in a hit-and-run.

A Los Angeles liquor store worker has died after a group of teenagers robbed his store and struck him over the head with a scooter, according to police.

LAPD Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told Fox News Digital that the 69-year-old victim, a Filipino male, had been trying to stop the four teenage suspects — two males and two females described as Hispanic — from robbing his store, Tony's Market on East Avenue 40, of various items just before 7 p.m. PT.

One of the four suspects then hit the victim over the head with a scooter and left him bleeding on the ground, as seen in a graphic video of the incident posted to Instagram by user downtown_bigsby.

Bystanders rushed to help the victim identified on a GoFundMe page as Steven Reyes, FOX 11 Los Angeles first reported. Los Angeles authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

WOMAN HIT WITH FIRE EXTINGUISHER IN LOS ANGELES, POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT

A worker at Tony's Market in Los Angeles was brutally attacked by four juveniles on Thursday.

A worker at Tony's Market in Los Angeles was brutally attacked by four juveniles on Thursday. (Instagram user dowtown_bigsby/ Google Maps)

The GoFundMe titled "Steven Reyes" states that Reyes was an immigrant from the Philippines, who, like many other immigrants, "came to the US in search for a better life." He met his wife in Los Angeles and had two daughters, according to the description.

LA JUVENILE ARRESTED IN RAPPER'S SLAYING RELEASED DAYS EARLIER FOR ILLEGAL GUN CHARGE: SOURCE

  • Crime scene at Tony's Market
    Image 1 of 2

    One of the four suspects then hit the victim over the head with a scooter and left him bleeding on the ground, as seen in a graphic video of the incident posted to Instagram by user downtown_bigsby. (Instagram user downtown_bigsby.)

  • Authorities respond to the scene of the attack outside Tony's Market
    Image 2 of 2

    The victim identified as Steven Reyes on GoFundMe has died of his injuries. (Instagram user dowtown_bigsby)

"Steven had a loving heart and cared for everyone and always made sure that his family was safe. His work ethics were incredible [sic] and he worked so hard to be able to care and support his mother. Steven worked at a liquor store, where he was brutally attacked with a scooter by … juveniles who were attempting to steal a case of beer," the GoFundMe description says. 

Reyes' niece described her uncle as a "a crazy beautiful man that loved his family deeply and protected everything he cared for" in a Friday Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two male suspects are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18, and the female suspects are believed to be 15 years old, Lee said.

Witnesses said the suspects fled the scene on foot with a case of beer, eastbound on Figueroa Street, according to FOX 11.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.