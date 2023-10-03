Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Elderly California brothers' fishing trip turns deadly as authorities continue hunt for second missing man, 78

Minas Khacheryan, 86, and hos brother Grigor Khacheryan, 78,had gone fishing in the Los Angeles suburb of Lancaster when they went missing, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
The body of a missing 86-year-old California man was found under a bridge and now a search is on for his missing brother, authorities said Monday. 

Minas Khacheryan was found in an aqueduct under a bridge on 195th Street West and West Avenue G in the Los Angeles suburb of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Monday night. 

Khacheryan's brother, Grigor Khacheryan, 78, has not been found. Both men were reported missing Friday. 

Images of Minas Khacheryan's brother, 86, Grigor Khacheryan, 78, brother who went missing last week while fishing near Los Angeles.

Minas Khacheryan's brother, 86, Grigor Khacheryan, 78, were missing last week. The body of Minas Khacheryan was found under a bridge, authorities said Monday.  (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Their last known whereabouts were at the aqueduct where they were fishing, authorities said. They traveled from the suburb of Glendale to Lancaster to fish. 

Grigor Khacheryan recently had open-heart surgery, authorities said. 

No foul play is suspected. In a statement, the LASD said it will resume its search for Grigor Khacheryan at 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

"Approximately two dozen divers will be utilizing sonar, and the aqueduct water flow will be controlled to facilitate the search," the sheriff's department said. 

The cause of death for Minas Khacheryan is pending.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.