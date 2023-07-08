Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

El Paso shooting: At least 6 injured after gunfire erupts at underage house party in Texas

El Paso police said six victims were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injures after the shooting that reportedly took place at a house party

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Police said at least eight people were injured when gunfire broke out overnight Friday in El Paso, Texas. The shooting reportedly happened at a house party. (KFOX El Paso)

A house party involving minors in El Paso, Texas, took a frightening turn Friday night after gunfire erupted injuring at least six people, according to local police and local new outlets.

Detective Judy Obiedo with the El Paso Police Department said the shooting happened Friday night on the 4500 block of Swan Drive — near the El Paso Country Club in the Upper Valley area of the city.

Six victims were transported to the hospital, but none were reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Obiedo said.

People at the scene of the shooting in El Paso, Texas. Witnesses told local station KFOX14 that the shooting happened at an underage house party. (KFOX14 El Paso)

Witnesses at the scene told KFOX14 that the shooting happened at an underaged house party.

EL PASO WALMART SHOOTER GETS 90 LIFE SENTENCES FOR ATTACK THAT KILLED 23

EMT taking person on a stretcher from El Paso, Texas house party shooting

Emergency responders help victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas. (KFOX14 El Paso)

Police originally said eight people were injured, but later said six people were hospitalized.

TEXAS POLICE MAKE GRUESOME DISCOVERY IN GARAGE DURING SEARCH FOR MOM, CHILD

Oviedo told KFOX14 some people refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police talking outside after a house party shooting in El Paso, Texas

Police said six people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in El Paso's Upper Valley. (KFOX El Paso)

Police said no arrests have been made so far. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com