El Paso shooting: At least 6 injured after gunfire erupts at underage house party in Texas

A house party involving minors in El Paso, Texas, took a frightening turn Friday night after gunfire erupted injuring at least six people, according to local police and local new outlets.

Detective Judy Obiedo with the El Paso Police Department said the shooting happened Friday night on the 4500 block of Swan Drive — near the El Paso Country Club in the Upper Valley area of the city.

Six victims were transported to the hospital, but none were reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Obiedo said.

Witnesses at the scene told KFOX14 that the shooting happened at an underaged house party.

Police originally said eight people were injured, but later said six people were hospitalized.

Oviedo told KFOX14 some people refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made so far.