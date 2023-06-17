Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas convict murdered family, hid bodies for '5-6 months' in abandoned home: police

Robert Morairity is accused of killing his wife and oldest daughter while he was on probation for a 2019 offense

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Texas border smuggler leads cops on 100 mph chase before crashing through fence Video

Texas border smuggler leads cops on 100 mph chase before crashing through fence

Texas DPS said the smuggler was smuggling two illegal immigrants from Mexico. 

A Texas convict on probation allegedly killed his wife and 11-year-old daughter, hid their bodies in the garage of their abandoned rural home and went on the run for months, police said. 

Law enforcement didn't know they were missing until Kimberly Kellam's brother-in-law told Wise County Sheriff's Office on June 12 that he hadn't seen or heard from Kellam or her oldest daughter in months, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies checked the family's home in Decatur, a rural city about 65 miles northwest of Dallas, but police found it to be abandoned. The daughter's school told law enforcement that she hadn't been enrolled since 2022. 

The investigation led to Kellam's 45-year-old husband, Robert Morairity, who was tracked down by the sheriff's office, Texas Rangers and Dallas police to a Dallas hotel, where he was living with his two other children, ages 3 and 10, according to the sheriff's office. 

PRIME SUSPECT IN 1997 COLD CASE MURDER ARRESTED 26 YEARS LATER

Robert Morairity mugshot

Robert Morairity is accused of killing his wife  and daughter in Texas and hiding her body in an abandoned home for months, police said (Wise County Jail)

"I wish they would've called us earlier, but they neglected to do that," Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA. "They were all scared to death of this guy. They were afraid to say anything."

Morairity first claimed he didn't know where his wife and daughter were, but he later changed his story and allegedly told police that they were dead in his garage, Wise County Sheriff's Office said. 

FORMER DEATH ROW INMATE FREED AFTER PLEADING GUILTY IN BOY'S DEATH

The victims were there for "probably 5-6 months," Akin told the local news outlet. 

"They were covered and stowed away in the garage, but it wasn’t hard to find ’em," Akin said. "We don’t know exactly what the motive was, exactly how they were killed, but we know it was at his hand."

Decatur, Texas, property

Kimberly Kellam and her 11-year-old daughter's bodies were found on this property on County Road 4371 in Decatur, Texas. (Google Street View)

rural-decatur-texas-property

The property where Wise County Sheriff's Office found two bodies is a rural area about an hour outside of Dallas. (Google Maps)

That timeline would mean that Kellam and their daughter were killed around November 2022. 

At that time, Morairity was on probation after he pleaded guilty to two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence in 2019, according to jail records. His probation ended on March 29, 2023. 

He led deputies and a Texas Ranger to their bodies, WFAA reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested and charged with murder, capital murder of a person older than 10 but younger than 15 and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, according to jail records. 

Morairity is in Wise County jail on $800,000 bond. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48