El Chapo’s beauty queen wife caught with phone, had ‘impermissible contact’ with drug lord, prosecutors say

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was caught with a cellphone in court last week and had “unauthorized” and “impermissible contact” with the notorious drug lord, prosecutors said in a request for sanctions against the defense counsel.

In heavily redacted court papers released Tuesday, prosecutors said El Chapo’s beauty queen wife had a cellphone that’s banned from the courthouse. Surveillance video from Nov. 19 showed Coronel had a cellphone in court.

Prosecutors also claimed Coronel was spotted using a cellphone during two separate occasions that led to “impermissible contact” between she and Guzman.

“Based on the facts detailed herein [redacted], appear to have used cellular telephones in concert with an attorney visit to the defendant following two trial days last week to facilitate unauthorized and, under the SAMs, impermissible contact between the defendant and Ms. Coronel,” the court papers stated.

Visitors are banned from bringing cellphones, cameras or any recording devices into the courthouse due to strict security measures implemented during the high-profile trial.

Federal authorities have imposed tight security measures throughout Guzman's proceedings. Tuesday's court filings referred to a "determination by the Attorney General that communications and contacts between the defendant and other persons could result in death or serious bodily injury to others."

Guzman has been denied contact with his wife as a security measure since being brought to New York City to face drug conspiracy charges. A judge also ruled Guzman could not hug his wife before the trial due to security risks.

The trial, in its third week, resumed Tuesday with testimony from Guzman’s former aide Miguel Martinez, who said earlier the cartel leader orchestrated massive cocaine shipments that made him so rich he could pay multimillion-dollar bribes to a powerful police commander.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.