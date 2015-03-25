Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update January 6, 2015

Easter Service Held for Missing Tennessee Woman, Holly Bobo

Fox News
These undated photos provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation show Holly Bobo.

PARSONS, Tenn. -- The family of missing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo is praying for a miracle this Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of people in the Decatur County community gathered at the County Fairgrounds Sunday morning to pray for the missing teen, WSMV-TV reports.

Bobo has been missing for a week and is believed by investigators to have been kidnapped.

Volunteers, working tirelessly to find the missing student, gathered this morning for a prayer service and a balloon release.

Crews are expected to search all day Sunday.

