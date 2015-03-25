Easter Service Held for Missing Tennessee Woman, Holly Bobo
PARSONS, Tenn. -- The family of missing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo is praying for a miracle this Easter Sunday.
Hundreds of people in the Decatur County community gathered at the County Fairgrounds Sunday morning to pray for the missing teen, WSMV-TV reports.
Bobo has been missing for a week and is believed by investigators to have been kidnapped.
Volunteers, working tirelessly to find the missing student, gathered this morning for a prayer service and a balloon release.
Crews are expected to search all day Sunday.