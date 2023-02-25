Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

East Memphis Walmart shooting: Gunshots fired inside store, suspect fled, police say

Memphis PD arrived at the scene around 8:54 p.m. and the store was placed under lockdown

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities have responded to a Walmart in Memphis after receiving multiple calls of a man firing off a gun inside the store, officials said.

Memphis Police Department officers arrived at the scene around 8:54 p.m. and the store, located at 7525 Winchester Road, was placed under lockdown, an officer at the scene told reporters.

The suspect fled the scene, Memphis police said. A description was not provided. 

Officers evacuated the store and conducted a sweep of the building. There are no reported injuries, but officials continue to investigate the scene, FOX 13 Memphis reported.

Memphis police officers responded to a Walmart where a suspect allegedly fired off several rounds inside the store.

Memphis police officers responded to a Walmart where a suspect allegedly fired off several rounds inside the store. (FOX 13 Memphis)

Photos and videos at the scene show at least ten emergency vehicles parked outside both entrances of the store.

A Memphis police officer said investigators are looking to confirm whether a gun was actually fired or if the sounds were from something else.

"We're trying to investigate whether it was actually a shot fired or if maybe it was just a different sound, but there was commotion, so people ran," an officer at the scene told reporters. "We have people who said they saw someone with a firearm leaving the building."

At least ten police vehicles are parked in the Walmart parking lot.

At least ten police vehicles are parked in the Walmart parking lot. (FOX 13 Memphis)

There is no confirmed count of how many people were in the store when the alleged gunshots were fired.

A potential motive for the shooting is unclear. The parking lot was mostly vacant as the store was set to close at 11 p.m. local time.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information. 