East Coast to see rain, snow through mid-week

Winter weather and a chill will impact much of the country

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A storm system moving up the East Coast will bring a mess of rain, wind, ice and snow through Wednesday.   

MINNESOTA'S FIRST SNOW FALL OF YEAR WREAKS HAVOC ON ROADS

Snow still to come in the northeastern U,S,

Snow still to come in the northeastern U,S, (Credit Fox News)

Light snow will also accumulate over the Midwest and the mid-Missouri Valley.  

Nationwide forecast high temperatures

Nationwide forecast high temperatures (Credit Fox News)

Arctic air is spreading southward and much of the country will feel the chill over the next few days. 

Fire weather alerts in southern California

Fire weather alerts in southern California (Credit Fox News)

Santa Ana winds will return to southern California, prompting high wind alerts where exceptionally strong gusts could be damaging and help spread wildfires

