Earthquake jolts Big Bear area of Southern California; no immediate reports of damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 has jolted the Big Bear Lake area of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday and was centered 7 miles southeast of Big Bear Lake at a depth of about 7 miles. Big Bear Lake is a mountain recreation region about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

Tiffany Swantek, a spokeswoman for the local San Bernardino County sheriff's station, says there have been no reports of damage. She says there was one sharp jolt and nothing more.