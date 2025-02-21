Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Maui

'Earth-shaking' Maui luxury resort explosion injures 7 at grill area

Photo captures destruction at The Whaler resort on Ka'anapali Beach in Hawaii

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A massive explosion rocked a grill area at a resort in Maui, Hawaii, leaving seven people injured and debris scattered across a beach. 

At least three people are in critical condition following the blast at The Whaler resort on Ka'anapali Beach on Thursday night, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 74, according to Hawaii News Now. 

"We were swimming down at the pool at the Sheraton and suddenly there was this huge, earth-shaking boom," witness David Flint told the station. 

A photo taken at the scene showed locals surveying the damage in the grill area. Some resort guests could be seen leaning over balconies to get a view of the destruction. 

HONOLULU FIREWORKS ACCIDENT KILLS 3, INJURES OVER 20 

Maui grill area explosion scene

An explosion in the grill area at The Whaler resort in Maui, Hawaii, left multiple people injured.

The location where the explosion happened is just steps away from a walking path that leads to Whaler Village, a shopping and dining destination for many nearby resort guests. 

"At this time, no evacuations are being conducted," the Maui Police Department said in a Facebook post, describing the explosion as a "miscellaneous accident." 

"We ask the public to avoid the area while first responders work the investigation," it added. 

HAWAII CRIME BOSS DIES OF OVERDOSE IN FEDERAL CUSTODY: MEDICAL EXAMINER 

Maui grill area explosion first responders

An investigation is ongoing to determine the official cause of the explosion in the grill area at The Whaler resort in Maui, Hawaii.

The Maui County Fire Department also said first responders were "on the scene of the explosion in Kaanapali and are caring for the victims" and that "There is no additional threat." 

Investigators put up yellow flags on the beach to mark debris that was sent flying from the grill area, Hawaii News Now reported, noting that witnesses described a possible grill malfunction leading up to the explosion. 

The Whaler resort says on its website that "Our luxurious condominium-style accommodations are just steps from the pristine sands and provide access to premier resort amenities and services, all infused with the heartfelt warmth of aloha." 

First responders arrive at scene of explosion in Maui

First responders say there is no additional threat following the blast Thursday at The Whaler resort in Maui, Hawaii.

"Grill out in paradise at one of our granite-topped BBQ areas," it added. 

Fox News’ Melissa Summers contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.