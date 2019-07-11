Dunkin’ manager created fake employee, collected extra paycheck, cops say

At some workplaces, some employees seem to do the work of two people.

But at a Dunkin’ doughnut shop in Florida, a manager was collecting the paychecks of two people – herself and a fake employee, authorities say.

The manager, identified as 29-year-old Markia Nelson, was arrested Monday and charged with grand theft after authorities alleged she had created the fake employee and deposited that fake employee’s real earnings into her own bank account.

“The employee never actually showed up to do any work, and when they researched the employee’s clock-in and clock-out times they saw that it was her inputting it each time,” Pinellas Park police Sgt. Lonnie Lancto told FOX 13 of Tampa.

The paperwork was done May 15 and Nelson started punching in and out at the Largo store as the fictitious new hire on May 16, logging a total of 235 hours until she was arrested, WFLA-TV of St. Petersburg reported.

The fake employee was paid $8.65 per hour for a total of more than $1,600, the report said.

The store’s owners caught on to the scheme and alerted police, according to FOX 13.

“They met the officer around the corner, showed him all the video that they had, paperwork that they had, timesheets and things like that, and basically presented their case to the officer first,” Lancto told the station.

Nelson told police she used the extra cash for “life expenses,” according to WFLA.

Nelson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was later released, pending further legal action, according to the report.