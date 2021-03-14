Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College
Published

All Duke University undergrads must quarantine after recruitment parties

Suspension or dismissal are potential punishments for 'flagrant or repeat violators'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Duke University issued a quarantine order for all of its undergraduates effective Saturday night due to a coronavirus outbreak caused by students who attended recruitment parties, the school said.

The university said in a statement that all undergraduate students will be forced to stay-in-place until at least March 21. Suspension or dismissal from the school are potential punishments for "flagrant or repeat violators."

FLORIDA A CORONAVIRUS AND SPRING BREAK HOTSPOT

Over the past week, the school has reported more than 180 positive coronavirus cases among students. There are an additional 200 students who may have been exposed and have been ordered to quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school said in the statement that the outbreak was "principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups."

Duke said it would provide a policy update on Thursday.

Your Money