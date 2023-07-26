Expand / Collapse search
Drug, neglect charges filed against parents of 16-month-old boy who was fatally shot by 5-year-old brother

IN state child had marijuana in his blood, brother tested positive for cocaine

Associated Press
Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother after the older child found a handgun in their apartment.

The charges against Deonta Jermaine Johnson, 27, and Shatia Tiara Welch, 24, of Lafayette were unsealed Tuesday following their arrests the day before in LaPorte, news outlets reported.

The shooting of Isiah Johnson occurred March 28 at the Romney Meadows apartments in Lafayette, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

INDIANA MAN SHOT, KILLED BY POLICE AFTER POINTING GUN AT THEM

Isiah, who died from a gunshot wound to his head, had marijuana in his blood, and his brother tested positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

A 16-month-old child was killed by his 5-year-old brother in Lafayette, Indiana. Prosecutors filed drug and neglect charges against the children's parents.

Deonta Johnson was asleep inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, authorities have said. Welch wasn't present.

MINNEAPOLIS BACKS AWAY FROM ENFORCING LAWS THAT CRIMINALIZE BUYING, USING PSYCHEDELIC PLANTS

After the shooting, police found 93 fentanyl pills, marijuana and paraphernalia inside the apartment, prosecutors said.

Welch told police she owns the gun, but she usually kept it locked in a box under her bed.

Johnson also faces a charge of obstruction of justice for removing marijuana from the apartment before police arrived after the shooting, prosecutors said.

Online court records did not list attorneys for Johnson and Welch who might comment on the allegations against them.