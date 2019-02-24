Drone searching for missing dog is shot out of sky by New York man, police say

A drone being used to help search for a missing dog ended up getting shot out of the sky by a man on New York's Long Island on Saturday, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release Sunday that 26-year-old Gerard Chasteen is facing charges of third-degree criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon after firing at the drone from his yard.

The incident took place around 4:45 p.m. after members of Missing Angels-Long Island, an organization that searches for missing pets, were using a Mavic 2 Zoom drone to search for a missing dog.

The volunteer members lost contact with the drone, whicht retails over $1,300, and GPS placed it above Chasteen's home in Saint James, according to police.

Investigators determined the 26-year-old fired three shotgun shells into the air that struck the drone.

"Multiple shotguns were confiscated from the residence," police said.

Chasteen was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.