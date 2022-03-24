Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Suspect allegedly killed 2 PA troopers in crash after they stopped her for speeding minutes earlier

Jayana Tanae Webb denied bail, ordered held pending April 5 hearing

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Friend mourns state trooper killed by suspected dunk driver Video

Friend mourns state trooper killed by suspected dunk driver

Mike Walczak joins 'Fox & Friends First' to remember his friend killed by a suspected drunk driver.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a third man in a crash on Interstate 95 Monday was pulled over for speeding minutes before the crash, sources say. 

Those sources say Jayana Tanae Webb was stopped by the same troopers she is accused of killing minutes later, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, is charged with killing two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, is charged with killing two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PA WOMAN CHARGED IN DUI DEATHS OF 2 STATE TROOPERS, CIVILIAN BRAGGED SHE WAS ‘BEST DRUNK DRIVER’ WEEKS BEFORE

Troopers Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Martin F. Mack III, 33, pulled over Webb’s 2014 Chevrolet Captiva on I-95 after midnight, but sources say the stop was brief because troopers received a "priority call" for a man walking on the southbound lanes of the highway bear the Broad Street exit.

Branden T. Sisca, 29. R Martin F. Mack, 33, two Pennsylvania state troopers killed in the crash. 

Branden T. Sisca, 29. R Martin F. Mack, 33, two Pennsylvania state troopers killed in the crash.  (Pennsylvania State Police)

NYC MAN ATTEMPTS BROAD DAYLIGHT KIDNAPPING OF TEEN GIRL IN BROOKLYN: NYPD

After getting Webb’s driver’s license, registration and insurance information, Mack and Sisca left her with a warning to slow down. Sources tell FOX 29 the entire stop was caught on their dashboard camera and that the interaction lasted less than one minute. 

Police said a man later identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown was reported walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia early Monday. Mack and Sisca were trying to get him off the road when a vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" struck all three, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene, where Webb was arrested.

In a Jan. 15 tweet, Webb appeared to boast about being able to drive while intoxicated. 

"If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sources have confirmed investigators are looking into her social media, including a possible second Twitter account that mentions a 12:47 a.m. Monday traffic stop that involved speeding. 

Webb was denied bail and ordered held pending an April 5 hearing. She faces 18 criminal charges. 

Fox News' Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money