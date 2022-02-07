Expand / Collapse search
Drew Peterson asks judge to vacate murder conviction

Former Chicago-area police Sgt. Drew Peterson motioned to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife

Associated Press
A judge was scheduled Monday to consider former Chicago-area police Sgt. Drew Peterson's motion to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife.

Officials have said Peterson will not attend the hearing and it is not known if Will County Judge Edward Burmila will make an immediate decision on the motion. The judge has appointed an attorney and an investigator to assist Peterson and experts have said that such an investigation could take months to complete.

Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He has since filed multiple appeals that have been rejected. He filed his latest motion last fall and Burmila determined that the former Bolingbrook police officer had presented a "gist of a constitutional" claim and scheduled a hearing.

EX-COP DREW PETERSON TO ASK JUDGE FOR NEW TRIAL IN MURDER OF THIRD WIFE 

    This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)

    A photo of former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson, and his wife, Stacy, adorns the dresser in their bedroom at their family home Thursday, March, 20, 2008 in Bolingbrook, Ill. Peterson's wife disappeared five months ago.  (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

  • FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. Jury selection is set to begin Friday, May 20, 2016, in Chester, Ill., in the murder-for-hire trial of Peterson, who is accused of plotting to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars in his third wife's death. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
    In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. (AP)

In his six-page handwritten motion, Peterson argued that his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, did not provide effective counsel and that Brodsky would not allow him to testify in his defense. He also alleged prosecutorial misconduct and witness intimidation by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and contended that some witnesses should not have been allowed to testify about conversations they had with Savio or Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy, before she disappeared.

Peterson is also a suspect — though he has never been charged — in the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson, who is presumed dead.

In 2016, he was sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison for trying to hire someone to kill Glasgow.

