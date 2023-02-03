Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport

Customs announced the find occurred during a routine x-ray scan

Associated Press
Customs agents say they discovered a dolphin skull in luggage left at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

A dolphin skull was found in baggage scanned at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that agents found the skull last week when they conducted a routine x-ray scan of the luggage, which had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit. The scans revealed the skull of a young dolphin in one of the bags.

According to the CBP, importing or exporting marine mammals is prohibited. The skull was turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators.

