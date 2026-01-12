Family dog rescued after chewing battery-powered heated glove, sparking house fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Canada on Saturday morning after the family pet accidentally started a fire by chewing on a battery-powered glove, authorities said.

Ottawa Fire Services said crews were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to a home in Orléans after a monitoring company reported an active fire alarm.

The homeowner, who was on the way to the house, confirmed through interior security cameras that a fire was burning inside. Several passing motorists also called 911 to report flames visible in the residence.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found heavy smoke and flames venting from a first-floor bay window. Crews launched an aggressive attack, knocking down flames that had breached the window before entering the home to continue extinguishment efforts.

Firefighters searched the house and found a dog, carrying it safely outside. The pet was not injured, and no people were inside at the time of the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but one adult and one child were displaced, the department said.

Officials declared the fire under control at 9:23 a.m., about 10 minutes after crews arrived, preventing further spread. Two searches confirmed no people were inside.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator determined the fire started after the family dog chewed on a heated skiing glove containing a lithium-ion battery. Security camera footage showed the dog pulling the glove onto a couch, damaging the battery, which then ignited.

Fire officials warned that lithium-ion batteries can pose serious fire risks if damaged and urged residents to store battery-powered items safely and keep them away from pets and children.