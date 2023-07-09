Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Doctor accused of ‘purposely’ driving family off cliff asks for mental health treatment instead of prison

Dharmesh Patel's lawyers say he suffered from major depressive disorder (MDD) when he drove his family off a cliff

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff Video

California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff

California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the rescue and extrication of two adults (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The California doctor who allegedly attempted to kill his family by driving his Tesla off Pacific Coast Highway is asking for a mental health diversion to avoid being sentenced to prison, reports say.

Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in May. Patel pled not guilty to the charges in February. 

Patel was the driver of a Tesla that plunged off Devil's Slide near California Highway 1 on January 3. Patel, his wife, his 4-year-old son and his 7-year-old daughter all survived the crash. 

The suspect's lawyers have asked for a mental health diversion because of Patel's major depressive disorder (MDD) diagnosis, according to KRON 4.

DHARMESH PATEL: SON OF CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO DROVE FAMILY OFF CLIFF HAD ‘NO INJURIES’ AFTER FALL

Dharmesh Patel and his family alongside his mugshot

Dharmesh Patel is charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving himself and his family off a cliff in California. (Facebook | San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

To be eligible for the program, a suspect's mental disorder would need to be a "significant factor" in the criminal act, California law says. If participants successfully complete treatment within the diversion program, their charges could be dropped and their arrest could be expunged. 

Murder and voluntary manslaughter suspects are excluded from the diversion program, but attempted murder is not explicitly ruled out. After the program is complete, the court decides if the previous charges would be reinstated.

Patel's wife maintains that her husband told his family he was going to drive off the cliff before the incident. The suspect claimed his Tesla Model Y was having tire issues when he drove off the 250-foot cliff.

"He drove off. He’s depressed," Neha Patel said in an affidavit obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. "He’s a doctor. He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off."

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER RESCUE AFTER TESLA PLUNGES OFF 'DEVIL'S SLIDE' CLIFF

Emergency personnel respond to a Tesla over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023

Emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 in San Mateo County, California, on Jan. 2, 2023. (Sgt. Brian Moore/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP; File)

First responders extracted everyone from the mangled Tesla using hydraulic rescue tools, or "jaws of life" tools.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe previously told Fox News Digital that everyone in the vehicle needed to be pulled from the car's windows. The boy was not injured, while Patel's daughter sustained serious injuries but recovered quickly.

Neha "suffered probably the most serious injuries," Wagstaffe explained.

  • Tesla crashed over California cliff
    Image 1 of 4

    This image from video provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide on Jan. 2, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • California Tesla crash rescue
    Image 2 of 4

    In this image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 2, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway
    Image 3 of 4

    In this image from video provided by Cal Fire San Mateo, Santa Cruz Unit, emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 2, 2023. (Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit via AP)

  • A helicopter works above choppy waters to rescue two adults and two young children who plunged off a northern California cliff
    Image 4 of 4

    This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 2, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Patel's eligibility for the mental health diversion will be decided at the end of July.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.