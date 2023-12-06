Disturbing video shows shocking moment California man pushing baby stroller is sucker-punched in random attack

New disturbing video was released showing the moment a man pushing his infant grandchild in a stroller was sucker-punched by another man in an apparent random attack in broad daylight in California.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the ambush happened just after 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday in Calabasas.

The video shows the attacker crossing the street towards the man pushing the stroller before he punches the victim squarely in the face with a left hook. The victim is then seen falling to the ground as the stroller is knocked over, leaving the infant visibly in distress.

The suspect is then seen walking over and getting into a silver minivan parked in a driveway near the location of the attack and driving away.

The sheriff's office posted on social media that the minivan is 2005 Honda Odyssey with a Nevada license plate 183W80.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and a backward-facing baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the attack is encouraged to contact LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.