Man, 74, pushed onto New York City subway tracks in apparent unprovoked attack

A 74-year-old man has suffered a fractured spine and other injuries after being pushed onto New York City’s subway tracks in what appears to be an unprovoked attack, police and reports say.

Police told Fox News Digital that the victim was standing on a train platform at the 68th Street-Hunter College station in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood early Tuesday when he "was approached by an unknown individual who shoved the victim onto the tracks."

The victim reportedly then was helped back onto the platform by an on-duty MTA transit worker.

"The [suspect] was last seen fleeing out of the station to parts unknown," the New York City Police Department said in a statement. "The victim was removed by EMS to NY Presbyterian Weill-Cornell Medical Center, in stable condition."

The man suffered fractures to his spine, ribs and pelvis, as well as cuts on his fingers, investigators told the New York Post.

Police described the suspect as a male approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with a medium complexion.

"He has salt and pepper hair and a goatee," investigators also said. "He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, brown pants and black sneakers."

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the attack "appears to be" unprovoked.

In another attack that happened in Brooklyn about a half hour later, a 19-year-old man repeatedly slashed his girlfriend during an altercation on a train heading to Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

Police said to the newspaper that the 24-year-old woman was slashed in the forehead, stomach and hand and is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

The boyfriend was taken into custody, and charges against him are pending, the New York Post added, citing police.

Both incidents come weeks after a teenage girl was arrested on assault charges after footage of her attack on a Nevada family riding the New York City subway while on vacation went viral.

The 16-year-old, whom the New York Police Department has not named due to her age, turned herself in during early August to the 6th Precinct in Manhattan, close to the scene of the West 4th Street station beatdown.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of assault, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

Video captured the teen battering 51-year-old Sue Young in front of her husband and 11-year-old twin daughters and hurling racial epithets at the unsuspecting Asian tourists, according to PIX 11.

