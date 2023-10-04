Dem-led cities under scrutiny after shocking random attacks: 'It is in city after city'

A young activist was stabbed to death early Monday while waiting for the bus with his girlfriend, marking one of the latest incidents in New York City's crime crisis. On "FOX & Friends" Wednesday, FOX News contributor Douglas Murray expressed his shock over the attack and others in cities like Portland and Seattle.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: I saw one left-wing journalist yesterday on Twitter saying the lesson of this New York murder was that citizens should train themselves in how to respond to attacks. I'm not sure that's the answer that the whole of the citizenry have to sort of learn martial arts or something. And in any case, what we're talking about here … we are dealing here with very, very mentally disturbed people. We are dealing with very disturbed drug addicts, hyper-violent individuals, often armed with guns. It doesn't matter what they're armed [with]. They can have a hammer, they can have a knife, they can have a screwdriver. And it's the fact that for some reason, our politicians have decided that the people on the streets who are violent, addicted and much more, have autonomy and they must have the autonomy not to get locked up, not to be institutionalized, that they've got to have their freedoms. No, in my view, it's the freedoms of the citizenry who are not in that position that have to be prioritized. It's about the autonomy and the right of an individual to sit at a bus stop with his girlfriend without thinking that their life could end with one bad interaction with just a random individual. And so this whole thing seems to be topsy-turvy, and it is in city after city after city.

32-year-old Ryan Carson and his girlfriend were waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn, N.Y., Monday morning when they were approached by the suspect. According to the NYPD, the suspect had been acting erratically before confronting the couple.

The suspect fatally stabbed Carson multiple times in the chest.

Critics have largely pinned the blame for surging crime on criminal justice policies and soft-on-crime politics in Democrat-led cities.

Meantime, Seattle police have released a video of a man they suspect randomly attacked two people with a hammer in Beacon Hill last week, with hopes the public can help identify the suspect.

In Portland, Oregon, a small business owner told "FOX & Friends" he was brutally attacked by armed car thieves and would have been killed if a police officer had not driven by as the attack was unfolding.

