Two US Embassy personnel killed in 'accident' in Mexico, ambassador says

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Two U.S. Embassy personnel were killed in an "accident" in Mexico, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson announced Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two U.S. Embassy personnel, the Director of Chihuahua’s State Investigation Agency (AEI), and an AEI officer in this accident. We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones," Johnson said in a post on X.

The ambassador also said that the tragedy underscores the risks officials face while carrying out their duties.

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"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and U.S. officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities," he said. "It strengthens our resolve to continue their mission and advance our shared commitment to security and justice, to protect our people."



Details remain unclear, including the nature and location of the incident and whether the personnel were U.S. citizens.