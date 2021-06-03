Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Distraught dad has message for jailed girlfriend after son's remains found

Child was last seen on April 30, but reported missing by his parents almost a month later

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Texas gov threatens to defund state legislature as Dems stage walkoutVideo

Texas gov threatens to defund state legislature as Dems stage walkout

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks on ‘America’s Newsroom’ after state Democrats walk out of a vote on a sweeping election bill.

The father of a missing Houston boy — whose remains are believed to have been found — cannot fathom why his girlfriend was allegedly involved in his son’s disappearance.

"Why? He loved you so much," Dalton Olson would ask his jailed girlfriend Theresa Balboa if he had the chance, the distraught father told KPRC, the NBC affiliated TV station in Houston on Wednesday.

"I do not understand what happened. Why did you, why did you do this?" Olson said.

HOUSTON MOM CHARGED AFTER SHOOTING 5-YEAR-OLD SON WHILE TRYING TO SHOOT LOOSE DOG

On Tuesday night, Authorities in Texas located what are believed to be the remains of missing 5-year-old Samuel Olson stuffed inside a tote bag in a motel room in the city of Jasper, according to KTVT, the CBS-owned station in Houston.

Following the discovery, Balboa, who was also at the motel, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. She may face additional charges, police said.

A medical examiner will confirm the dead child’s identity, but Houston Assistant Police Chief Heather Morris said that detectives believe the remains belong to Olson.

Samuel was reported missing May 27 by Balboa and his father, though he was last seen on April 30 at Holbrook Elementary School, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Balboa, who was out on bond for a prior alleged attack on her boyfriend, is being held in Jasper County Jail.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

Your Money