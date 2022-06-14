Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Devon Tower climber in Oklahoma City known as 'Pro Life Spiderman' now in custody, police say

Maison Des Champs scaled 844-foot tall Devon Tower in anti-abortion protest

Danielle Wallace
Danielle Wallace
The Oklahoma City Police Department said Tuesday a person was in custody at the top of Devon Tower. 

Police previously said they were aware of an individual climbing the 844-foot tall skyscraper downtown, and instructed people to avoid the area. 

Officers closed streets near the site as a precaution, the department tweeted. 

KFOR identified the man as Maison Des Champs and said the climb was part of an anti-abortion protest

In an Instagram story video shared to the account @prolife.spiderman, the climber shows his view from high up on the side of Devon Tower and directs followers to donate to letthemlive.org. 

Man climbs Devon Tower  in Oklahoma City as part of pro-life protest.

Man climbs Devon Tower  in Oklahoma City as part of pro-life protest. (KWTV)

He asked people for donations to help save a 10-week pregnant mother named Riley who purportedly ordered abortion pills expected to arrive in a few days, claiming the funds can "help save a baby." 

Devon Tower climber nears the top of 844-foot tall skyscraper in Oklahoma City. 

Devon Tower climber nears the top of 844-foot tall skyscraper in Oklahoma City.  (KWTV)

Des Champs notes that people are gathering below on the ground, but there’s "no helicopter yet though." 

According to KFOR, Des Champs made it to the top of the 50-story building, where authorities were waiting. 

He has previously scaled the New York Times Building and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco as pro-life demonstrations. 

Pro Life Spiderman reaches the top of Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. 

Pro Life Spiderman reaches the top of Devon Tower in Oklahoma City.  (KWTV)

Winds near the top of the building, the tallest in Oklahoma, were around 35-40 mph early Tuesday, according to the outlet. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 