Detroit news anchor says recovery from coronavirus left him with 'survivor's guilt'

A Detroit TV news anchor is expressing mixed emotions after recovering from a two-week battle with the coronavirus that made his limbs "feel like they were made of wood."

Evrod Cassimy of WDIV-TV said he’s happy to be healthy again but haunted by survivor's guilt.

"It's hard to celebrate and be so happy that you're fully recovered when people are dying,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

“It's like this guilt feeling,” he said. “Here in Detroit and southeast Michigan we’re getting hit really hard.

There’s a good chance you, or someone you know, knows someone that has passed away or is really sick. I know at least one person who passed away overnight. I have a lot of survivor's guilt."

The coronavirus sickened Cassimy on St. Patrick’s Day.

"My limbs felt like they were made of wood. I couldn’t bend them,” he told the paper. “I just laid in bed for days," he said. "[I had] the worst pain you can ever imagine throughout your entire body. ... It almost felt like lead was weighting down each and every part of my body. I couldn't move. I couldn't get out of bed."

Cassimy described the next two weeks as the worst of his life.

His wife and two children, including a 2-year-old boy, had mild COVID-19 symptoms.

He is back doing morning broadcasts -- from home.

Cassimy talked about getting sick on Facebook Live Friday -- but without mentioning the coronavirus by name.

"I didn't want to say the name of the virus. It brings back a lot of horrible emotion,” he said, according to the paper. “Sadness, just really dark times for two weeks straight," he said. "I don't like to look at the image of the virus. ... I'm like, 'That was what was inside me, gripping my limbs and my body.' It's not something I enjoy saying."