Detroit
Detroit mother charged with murder, torture after her 3-year-old son is found dead in freezer

Detroit police found the boy's body in a freezer on Friday during a welfare check

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Detroit mother was arrested for murder after police found her 3-year-old son dead in a freezer on Friday morning during a welfare check. 

Azuradee France, 31, was arraigned on Sunday and is being held without bail on charges of murder, torture, child abuse, and concealing the death of an individual. 

"The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk - not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. 

Azuradee France, 31, is accused of murdering her 3-year-old son. 

Relatives of the victim told Fox 2 Detroit that the boy was blind and Child Protective Services had been called more than a dozen times this year. 

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN TEXAS LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER SOLD CAR FOR $12,200 BEFORE FLEEING, FEDS SAY

"She (the mother) couldn't deal with it, and we all said give him to us if you can't deal with it," a relative told the local news outlet. "He was the sweetest one. He was so sweet."

Chase, 3, has been identified by family members and neighbors as the little boy found dead and decomposing inside of a family's freezer on Friday. 

Police were called to the home shortly 12:45 a.m. on Friday and were initially turned away. 

 "The discovery would not be possible without the officers' intuition. They recognized there was something not right in the way the occupant was communicating with them," Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference. 

Multiple other children were found inside the home and taken to a local hospital for a health check, police said. 

Fox News's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report. 

