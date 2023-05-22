Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Detroit mother charged with murder, child abuse in fentanyl-related death of 4-year-old child

MI woman turned herself into the Detroit police homicide section after finding her child

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Detroit mother has been charged with felony murder and child abuse in the drug-related death of her 4-year-old son.

Chavon Boone was arraigned Sunday in 36th District and later jailed, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Monday.

Anthony Upshaw, Jr. was in his bedroom on April 10, 2022, when he went into cardiac arrest. The boy later died at a hospital. A medical examiner indicated fentanyl was found in his system, according to the prosecutor's office.

$200K BAIL SET FOR DETROIT CLERK WHO LOCKED DOOR BEFORE SHOPLIFTER SHOT CUSTOMERS

The manner of death was not immediately determined because authorities did not know how the drugs got into the boy's system.

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

A woman from Detroit, Michigan, is facing homicide and child abuse charges in relation to her 4-year-old son's fentanyl-related death (Fox News)

DETROIT MURDER SUSPECT WITH 'SIGNIFICANT CRIMINAL HISTORY' LINKED TO COLD CASE: POLICE

Boone, 40, called 911 Friday and was taken to the Detroit police homicide section where she turned herself in.

"There was an unexpected turn of events that brought us to these charges," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "Everyone deserves not to be forgotten. This child is no longer a cold case statistic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boone also is charged with delivery of a narcotic causing death. She faces a May 31 probable cause hearing and a June 7 preliminary examination. Court records on Monday did not list a defense attorney.