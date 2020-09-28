Expand / Collapse search
Detroit gentleman’s club shooting leaves 6 injured, 2 critical

Detroit police say a gunman started opening fire at a crowd

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Six people have been shot and two are in critical condition Monday after a mystery gunman opened fire into a crowd gathered outside a gentleman’s club in Detroit, police say.

The incident at the Sting Gentleman’s Club reportedly unfolded around 2 a.m. Monday morning, and the circumstances leading up to it were not immediately clear.

Police told Fox2 Detroit at least one suspect fired shots into a large group that was congregating outside the building.

The Sting Gentleman's Club in Detroit. (Google Maps)

The shooting left two men – ages 28 and 24 – in critical condition, the station said. Two other men and a woman – ages 28, 25 and 22, respectively – are said to be in stable condition after being struck by gunfire.

The condition of the last victim – a 20-year-old woman – also was not immediately clear.

Police are looking at surveillance video and were spotted placing evidence markers next to bullet casings at the scene, Fox2 Detroit reported.

