Department of Justice closes Tamir Rice investigation, will not file charges

The Department of Justice has decided to close the high-profile civil rights investigation into the killing of Tamir Rice, without bringing any charges, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Rice, 12, who was Black, was carrying a pellet gun when he was shot by a White Cleveland Police officer in 2014.

The DOJ is set to announce Tuesday that career prosecutors reviewing the federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against the Cleveland Police officers involved in the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates