Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Department of Justice closes Tamir Rice investigation, will not file charges

Rice, 12, who was Black, was carrying a pellet gun when he was shot by a white Cleveland Police officer in 2014.

By Jake Gibson | Fox News
close
Outside reviews find police shooting of Tamir Rice justifiedVideo

Outside reviews find police shooting of Tamir Rice justified

Experts call incident tragic, but find officer's belief that boy posed a serious threat objectively reasonable

The Department of Justice has decided to close the high-profile civil rights investigation into the killing of Tamir Rice, without bringing any charges, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Rice, 12, who was Black, was carrying a pellet gun when he was shot by a White Cleveland Police officer in 2014.

In this Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice, the 12 year old boy fatally shot by a rookie police officer in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 22, during a protest in Washington, D.C.   

In this Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice, the 12 year old boy fatally shot by a rookie police officer in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 22, during a protest in Washington, D.C.    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The DOJ is set to announce Tuesday that career prosecutors reviewing the federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against the Cleveland Police officers involved in the incident.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.

Your Money