The U.S. Department of Energy Office (DOE) of Science head, Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, who implemented a policy requiring grant applications to provide plans on how their research projects advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is stepping down at the end of the month, according to reports.

The American Institute of Physics (AIP) reported that Berhe will step down from her position on March 28 after spending nearly two years in her role.

President Biden nominated Berhe, who, according to her profile on the DOE website, has a background in soil biogeochemistry, in April 2021. Nearly a year later, she was confirmed by the Senate in a 54-45 vote, with only four republicans approving her designation.

Within Berhe’s first year, she helped implement a requirement in October 2022, for grant applicants to provide plans with their applications, advising how their research projects will advance DEI.

The requirement was part of the Promoting Inclusive and Equitable Research (PIER) plan and was implemented in FY 2023.

The PIER Plan requirement was for applicants to "describe the activities and strategies applicants will incorporate to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in their research projects," the Office of Scientific and Technical Information website reads. Once submitted, the PIER Plans will then be evaluated.

"The Office of Science (SC) is deeply committed to supporting diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible work, research, and funding environments that value mutual respect and personal integrity, and SC is committed to promoting people of all backgrounds, including individuals from groups and communities historically underrepresented in STEM field and SC activities in recognition of our responsibility to serve the public," the site reads.

Berhe also oversaw two other workforce diversity programs rollout, including RENEW and FAIR.

RENEW – an acronym for Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce – was a $56 million initiative to provide research opportunities to historically underrepresented groups and institutions in STEM, which was announced in January 2023.

"Science needs to hear from all American voices and the RENEW initiative will provide more opportunities to bring diverse perspectives into our disciplines," Berhe said when the program was announced. "These new and innovative ideas will help solve the big science challenges we are facing now and in the future."

The FAIR program – an acronym for Funding for Accelerated Inclusive Research – provided up to $35 million in funding during FY 2023 to help develop a "diverse, vibrant, and excellent scientific workforce," while also contributing to the science innovation ecosystem.

AIP reported that in a letter to staff, Berhe said, "We worked to expand the STEM tent – tearing down long-standing barriers and forging new patches for people of all walks of life to enter and succeed in scientific careers."

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking confirmation on Berhe’s departure, as well as comment on her accomplishments in DEI as a soil expert.

When Berhe steps away, she will reportedly return to the University of California in Merced, where she is a professor in soil biogeochemistry.

Berhe’s role will be temporarily filled by Harriet Kung, who serves as a deputy director in Berhe’s office, the AIP reported.