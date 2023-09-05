Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Denver Zoo gives angelfish a CT scan after worker sees fish swimming with funny tilt

The CT scan at the CO zoo revealed that the French angelfish had excess gas

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time from its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo.

A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility's on-site hospital for an ultrasound and the CT scan.

The CT scan took place in a machine large enough to fit a 700-pound grizzly bear, so some special accommodations were required, zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said. The approximately seven-inch fish was sedated, balanced upright on a sponge and had water poured over its gills to keep it alive as the scan took place.

EXPERTS DOUBT MEXICO'S PLEDGE TO PROTECT ENDANGERED PORPOISE

french angelfish

This image provided by the Denver Zoo on Sept. 4, 2023, shows a CT scan of a French angelfish. (Denver Zoo via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The diagnosis: Too much gas. Enteritis, or inflamed intestines, had resulted in increased internal gas that was affecting the fish's buoyancy, Kubie said.

"It was treated with antibiotics," he said. "It's doing much better and swimming normally."